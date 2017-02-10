Alpine man dies in snowmobile caused avalanche

A professional sledder from Alpine, Wyoming was killed by an avalanche Thursday morning, according to a Bonneville County news release. Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies, along with Lincoln County, Wyoming Search and Rescue responded to a report of an injured man caught in an avalanche while riding his snowmobile at about 11:40 a.m. The victim, Josh Roth, 35 was riding in the McCoy Creek area of Bonneville County near the Wyoming State Line when an avalanche was triggered in a drainage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.