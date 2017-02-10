Wyoming delegation reintroduces Water Storage bill
U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Mike Enzi and U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., reintroduced legislation on Tueday to approve the expansion of water storage at the Bureau of Reclamation's Fontenelle Reservoir in Lincoln County, Wyoming. "After years of delay, this bill will help move the much needed Fontenelle Reservoir expansion project forward," said Barrasso.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Lincoln County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering the Cokeville Miracle (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|crai
|1
|Wyoming Explosion: Fire Burning Too Hot To Fight (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|community
|1
|Opal, Wyoming evacuated after gas pipeline expl... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|important news
|1
|A thank you from the Lincoln County Teen Center (Nov '08)
|Nov '08
|Crystal
|1
|Planners considering private Etna airstrip (Jul '08)
|Jul '08
|Fmr gated cmmty r...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC