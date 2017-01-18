Crews responding to rollover accident...

Crews responding to rollover accident near Thayne

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Star Valley Independent

A single-vehicle rollover near mile marker 101 on U.S. Highway 89 near Thayne has drawn the response of the Thayne EMTs, the Thayne Fire Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

