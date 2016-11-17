School bus involved in Thursday morning accident
A school bus for LCSD #2 was involved in an accident on Thursday morning, November 17, at approximately 7:40 a.m. when it collided with a pickup truck. According to the Lincoln County Dispatch the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 89 near The Wolf Den restaurant between Thayne and Etna.
