School bus involved in Thursday morni...

School bus involved in Thursday morning accident

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 17, 2016 Read more: Star Valley Independent

A school bus for LCSD #2 was involved in an accident on Thursday morning, November 17, at approximately 7:40 a.m. when it collided with a pickup truck. According to the Lincoln County Dispatch the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 89 near The Wolf Den restaurant between Thayne and Etna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remembering the Cokeville Miracle (Jun '15) Jun '15 crai 1
News Wyoming Explosion: Fire Burning Too Hot To Fight (Apr '14) Apr '14 community 1
News Opal, Wyoming evacuated after gas pipeline expl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 important news 1
News A thank you from the Lincoln County Teen Center (Nov '08) Nov '08 Crystal 1
News Planners considering private Etna airstrip (Jul '08) Jul '08 Fmr gated cmmty r... 3
See all Lincoln County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,024

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC