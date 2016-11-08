2016 Lincoln County General Election Results
An increased turnout compared to the Primary Election in August resulted in a total number of 8,970 votes being tallied in the 2016 General Election according to the Lincoln County Clerk's Office. There were only 3,159 votes cast in the August election.
