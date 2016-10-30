Off-duty officer shoots 11-year-old d...

Off-duty officer shoots 11-year-old daughter by accident

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 30, 2016 Read more: The Star Online

An off-duty Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy who was showing her service weapon to guests at her home Saturday fired the gun by accident striking her 11-year-old daughter, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remembering the Cokeville Miracle (Jun '15) Jun '15 crai 1
News Wyoming Explosion: Fire Burning Too Hot To Fight (Apr '14) Apr '14 community 1
News Opal, Wyoming evacuated after gas pipeline expl... (Apr '14) Apr '14 important news 1
News A thank you from the Lincoln County Teen Center (Nov '08) Nov '08 Crystal 1
News Planners considering private Etna airstrip (Jul '08) Jul '08 Fmr gated cmmty r... 3
See all Lincoln County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,993

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC