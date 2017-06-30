Man sentenced for role in gang murder...

Man sentenced for role in gang murder of Colorado woman

Monday Jul 3

A Colorado man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for his role in the death of a woman whose body was found in Wyoming. Michael Vassil, 25, was sentenced Monday for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the September 2015 death of 34-year-old Tera Lewandowski of Pierce.

Chicago, IL

