Wyoming brothers in jail accused of trying to kill inmate
A pair of Wyoming brothers who are inmates in the same jail are accused of attempting to murder another inmate. The Laramie County District Attorney's Office charged 28-year-old Victor E. Jackson on Monday with one count of attempted first-degree murder.
