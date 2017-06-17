See it: Tornado rips through barn as ...

See it: Tornado rips through barn as storms slam Wyoming

Yesterday

Severe storms tore through areas of Wyoming Monday, with a series of tornadoes leaving damage and destruction in their wake. A tornado in Goshen County overturned tractors, ripped through houses and left at least one person injured.

Chicago, IL

