See it: Tornado rips through barn as storms slam Wyoming
Severe storms tore through areas of Wyoming Monday, with a series of tornadoes leaving damage and destruction in their wake. A tornado in Goshen County overturned tractors, ripped through houses and left at least one person injured.
