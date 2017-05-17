Illinois men caught with 100 pounds o...

Illinois men caught with 100 pounds of pot on probation

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 22-year-old Rafael Bautista and 21-year-old Alejandro Contreras-Medina were sentenced to three years of probation on Friday. The men were each charged with one count of felony marijuana possession.

