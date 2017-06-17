Fire crews quickly contain grass fire...

Fire crews quickly contain grass fire caused by lightning

23 hrs ago

Thanks to quick response by Laramie County fire crews, a small community on Harriman Road near the Wyoming-Colorado border was saved from a grass fire. Lightning caused the fire around 7 pm on June 29, just south of I-80 on Harriman RD about a mile South of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

Chicago, IL

