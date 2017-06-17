Cheyenne Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Gas Station [PHOTOS]

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a Cheyenne gas station at gunpoint this morning. Officer Kevin Malatesta says police were called to the Big D Exxon at 3330 E. Lincolnway around 5:50 a.m. "When officers responded they found the suspect had already left," said Malatesta.

