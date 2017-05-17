Wyoming Virtual Academy Holds In-Pers...

Wyoming Virtual Academy Holds In-Person Graduation Ceremony

Thursday May 18 Read more: Business Wire

Thirty-six high school seniors will graduate from WYVA, which provides an individualized educational experience that includes small-group instruction opportunities, one-on-one teacher interaction and a rigorous and engaging curriculum. "We are so proud of each of our graduates," said Jeff Verosky, head of school at Wyoming Virtual Academy.

