What is involved in the 6th Penny Election Proposition 3
Proposition 3 is a $15 million road expansion project. It would expand Christensen near the Lowe's Distribution Center and go all the way up to Highway 30 just east of Cheyenne Hills Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laramie County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Cowboy balls
|2
|Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Brain Fart
|1
|Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Smitty
|1
|Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Babankwara
|2
|Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Jacoby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC