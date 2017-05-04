Voting Day: Discussing the 6th Penny ...

Voting Day: Discussing the 6th Penny Ballot

Tuesday Read more: KGWN

The ballot has nine propositions, 44 projects- all totaling more than $118 million. If residents have not already cast their early or absentee vote, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners says voters should get out this Tuesday and cast their vote in the Laramie County Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax.

Chicago, IL

