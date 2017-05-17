Man Facing 10 Years in Cheyenne Shooting

Friday May 19 Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

A 59-year-old man could face up to ten years in prison after allegedly shooting and wounding his daughter's boyfriend outside of a Cheyenne apartment complex last Friday night. Charles Hopkins made his initial appearance via video conferencing in Laramie County Circuit Court this afternoon.

