Cheyenne Police Seek Laptop Thief [VIDEO]

Wednesday May 3

Officer Kevin Malatesta says the woman stole a laptop from a person at the Laramie County Library on April 11. "The victim went into the bathroom with a backpack containing a laptop," said Malatesta. "She sat that backpack down and several seconds later another person entered the bathroom and took that backpack and left the library."

