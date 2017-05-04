Cheyenne Police Seek Laptop Thief [VIDEO]
Officer Kevin Malatesta says the woman stole a laptop from a person at the Laramie County Library on April 11. "The victim went into the bathroom with a backpack containing a laptop," said Malatesta. "She sat that backpack down and several seconds later another person entered the bathroom and took that backpack and left the library."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Laramie County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Cowboy balls
|2
|Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Brain Fart
|1
|Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Smitty
|1
|Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Babankwara
|2
|Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Jacoby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC