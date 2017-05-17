Around Wyoming

Around Wyoming

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

City officials announced Friday they are not renewing the contract of Police Chief Jim Wetzel, who came under scrutiny following reports he oversaw a toxic environment for employees. Members of the City Council called for an outside investigation and some two-thirds of the police force gave a vote of no confidence in Wetzel's leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16) Jul '16 Cowboy balls 2
News Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Le Jimbo 4
News Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15) Feb '15 Brain Fart 1
News Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Smitty 1
News Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13) Jul '13 Babankwara 2
Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12) Oct '12 Jacoby 2
See all Laramie County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,271 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC