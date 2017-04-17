Wild West Gardening Conference

Wild West Gardening Conference

Wednesday Apr 12

The Laramie County Master Gardener and the University of Wyoming, Laramie County Extension office are pleased to host a two day multi track specialty crop gardening program to challenge, inspire, motivate and take you to the next level of gardening success, Saturday, April 22, and Sunday April 23, 2017. Everyone is welcome: From beginners, backyard gardeners, master gardeners, 4-H, community gardeners to farmer's market gardeners there will be something to learn and help you be better at what you do in the garden.

