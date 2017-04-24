Safe Kids Day
Preventable injuries are the number one killer of kids in the United States and almost every one of these tragedies is preventable according to Safe Kids of Laramie County. On May 6 from 10am-2pm at the YMCA, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and the Cheyenne YMCA will combine their efforts for their annual Safe Kids Day.
