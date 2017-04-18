Man arrested after breaking into Wells Fargo
On Monday, April 17, around 7:30 am Laramie County Sheriff's Department responded to an alarm at the Wells Fargo bank on 3600 E. Pershing. When deputies arrived they found the front door was smashed open and one male inside that refused to come outside of the building.
