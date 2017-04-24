Laramie County Fire District 2: The need for a new station
Laramie County Fire District 2 currently has the largest geographical serving area in Laramie County and serves more than 33,000 people. Laramie County Fire District 2 Chief Jason Caughey says their amount of service has significantly increased over the last few years and their current location and fire station isn't keeping up with the rapid changes.
