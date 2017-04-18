Laramie County Conservation discusses...

Laramie County Conservation discusses the restoration of Crow Creek

While discussing the importance of the meeting on the restoration of Crow Creek, Jeff Geyer water specialist for Laramie County Conservation said, "The whole reason Cheyenne is here is because of Crow Creek." At the meeting put on by the Cheyenne Audubon society they plan to discuss restoration goals and objectives to obtain those goals.

