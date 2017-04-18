Laramie County Clerk reminding voters to mail in absentees
If you received an absentee mail ballot for the 1% specific purpose sale and use tax, the Laramie County Clerk recommends you mail your ballot back by Monday, April 24, or make sure it's delivered to the Clerk's office before 7 p.m. on May 2. County Clerk Debra Lee noted that because mail is processed in Denver, voters need to take into account the extra time it will take ballots to reach her office. "If you plan to mail your ballot, we recommend you do so by Monday, April 24, to ensure it arrives in time to be counted on May 2nd," said Lee.
