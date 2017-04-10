Jump into Jewels Fundraiser
Habitat for Humanity's signature fundraiser Jump into Jewels will be held Saturday, April 22nd at 3518 Thomas Road, Gateway Construction model home in Thomas Heights. Habitat volunteers will transform the model home into a women's boutique filled with gently used jewelry and accessories.
