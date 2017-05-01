Courts
AUTUMN TITEL, 24, was given a deferred sentence March 31 for forgery, meaning that if she successfully completes four years of supervised probation, the charge will be dismissed. District Judge John R. Perry also ordered her to pay $745 in fees and $392 in restitution to a Rozet man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Laramie County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Cowboy balls
|2
|Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Brain Fart
|1
|Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Smitty
|1
|Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Babankwara
|2
|Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Jacoby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC