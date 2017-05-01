Courts

Courts

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

AUTUMN TITEL, 24, was given a deferred sentence March 31 for forgery, meaning that if she successfully completes four years of supervised probation, the charge will be dismissed. District Judge John R. Perry also ordered her to pay $745 in fees and $392 in restitution to a Rozet man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16) Jul '16 Cowboy balls 2
News Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Le Jimbo 4
News Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15) Feb '15 Brain Fart 1
News Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Smitty 1
News Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13) Jul '13 Babankwara 2
Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12) Oct '12 Jacoby 2
See all Laramie County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC