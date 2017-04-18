Cheyenne's Little Free Pantry helps those in need any time
The Little Free Pantry at St. Mark's Episcopal Church proves how easy it is to both help others and receive help. The pantry is roughly a 3-foot by 2-foot white wooden box mounted to a post outside the church located in Cheyenne.
