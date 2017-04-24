Alta Vista Elementary has early release due to a domestic disturbance
According to a release from LCSD1 that was sent out just before 3pm, the school was placed in a green lockdown at 9:25 a.m. As the situation remains unresolved, Laramie County School District chose to do the early release at the direction of law enforcement. Busing will not be offered.
