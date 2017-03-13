Trooper arrested on suspicion of viol...

Trooper arrested on suspicion of violating protection order

Read more: KSL-TV

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper has been arrested on suspicion of violating an order of protection by reportedly throwing rocks at a woman's house. Police spokesman Kevin Malatesta says King was the focus of a felony vandalism investigation that began on Feb. 16. The patrol suspended him with pay the next day.

