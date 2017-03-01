Laramie County Sheriff's Department a...

Laramie County Sheriff's Department arrests a man after a high speed chase

At 11:19pm Tuesday night , deputies responded to the 900 block of Dayshia Lane in south Cheyenne following a call about a driver who was either stuck or passed out in a driveway. Deputies contacted the driver and while running a check on him and his driver's license, the driver drove off toward US 85 and headed south toward Colorado.

