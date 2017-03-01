Laramie County Sheriff's Department arrests a man after a high speed chase
At 11:19pm Tuesday night , deputies responded to the 900 block of Dayshia Lane in south Cheyenne following a call about a driver who was either stuck or passed out in a driveway. Deputies contacted the driver and while running a check on him and his driver's license, the driver drove off toward US 85 and headed south toward Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Laramie County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Cowboy balls
|2
|Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Brain Fart
|1
|Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Smitty
|1
|Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Babankwara
|2
|Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Jacoby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laramie County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC