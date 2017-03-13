Laramie County 4-H Carnival

Laramie County 4-H Carnival

Wednesday Mar 15

The Laramie County 4-H program is looking forward to their annual carnival event, where they get a chance to raise money for educational opportunities, camps, awards and other youth opportunities in the program. The 4-H Carnival will take place Saturday, March 18th from noon-5pm at the LCCC Athletic Center.

