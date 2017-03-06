HANNAH E. FREDRICKS, 23, Cheyenne, has been charged in Circuit Court with escaping from the Volunteers of America community corrections facility on Sept. 3 when she walked away from it at about 3:30 p.m. VOA staff observed her through facility security camera video talking on her cellphone outside and then she retrieved her backpack from inside the facility and left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.