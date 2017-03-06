Courts
HANNAH E. FREDRICKS, 23, Cheyenne, has been charged in Circuit Court with escaping from the Volunteers of America community corrections facility on Sept. 3 when she walked away from it at about 3:30 p.m. VOA staff observed her through facility security camera video talking on her cellphone outside and then she retrieved her backpack from inside the facility and left.
