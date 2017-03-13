Courts
Probation for BRIAN A. COLEMAN, 43, was revoked Feb. 13 after he left Campbell County without permission and failed to submit to drug testing. District Judge Michael N. "Nick" Deegan reinstated the original two- to five-year prison sentence .
