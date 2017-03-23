Cheyenne teen overcomes tragedy to be...

Cheyenne teen overcomes tragedy to become a role model

Read more: KGWN

While this is a fantastic landmark in any teen's life, for Tamara, it truly is something special. Following the deaths of her parents and younger brother, Tamara has been living on her own since she was 16. Aside from an older brother who has helped her along the way, Tamara has lived in 12 different places in the last 3 years.

