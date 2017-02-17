Cyber-safety at the Laramie County Library
The Laramie County Library will host a cyber-safety discussion on Monday, February 13. It'll focus on protecting against identity theft, fraud, harassment and other cyber crimes. The Laramie County Library says, for most of us in today's high-tech world, threats come via our computers more often than face-to-face.
Read more at KGWN.
