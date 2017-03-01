Cheyenne Woman Hid Meth in Her Privat...

Cheyenne Woman Hid Meth in Her Private Parts While Being Booked Into Jail

Monday Feb 27

A Cheyenne woman could face up to ten years in prison after authorities caught her trying to smuggle over 40 grams of methamphetamine into the Laramie County Jail. According to court documents, 32-year-old Santana Mata was arrested on February 17 after a Laramie County Sheriff's Department deputy pulled her over for making an abrupt lane change without signaling and discovered her license was suspended.

