Cheyenne man gets prison for stealing patrol vehicle

Wednesday Read more: KSL-TV

A Wyoming man charged with stealing an unmarked patrol vehicle that was parked in front a Laramie County deputy's home has been sentenced to three to five years in prison. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Tuesday that Senio Nuu was sentenced after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of theft.

