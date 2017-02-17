Blue Federal Credit Union offers $10,...

Blue Federal Credit Union offers $10,500 total in scholarships for 2017

Thursday Feb 9

The Blue Foundation is proud to offer a total of $10,500 in scholarships this year to members of the Credit Union. Five scholarships of $2,000 each will be awarded to current high school seniors that are members of Blue Federal Credit Union.

