With oil over 50$, some producers eye drilling

This could be the year for a turn-around in oil and gas development in Converse, Campbell and eastern Natrona counties as producers have a slew of new and old drilling permits in hand and are cautiously making plans to bring in new rigs and increase production this summer and next fall. After a rocky two years of depressed prices and falling production, and the crushing impact on the local economy, any turn-around is welcome news, but some in the industry suggest this may be the start of a boom the likes of which we haven't seen before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.