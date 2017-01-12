Laramie County prepares to purge vote...

Laramie County prepares to purge voter roll

Thursday Jan 12

County clerks across Wyoming are notifying registered voters who did not cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election that their voter registration will be canceled if they do not respond to the clerk's office by a February deadline. According to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee, the annual purge of names from the voter list is required by Wyoming statute to maintain the state and county voter lists.

Chicago, IL

