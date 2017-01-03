Laramie County flags 27 cases of voter registration fraud
The Laramie County Clerk's Office says as many as 27 people may have fraudulently registered to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that County Clerk Debra Lee says possibly 11 felons and 16 non-citizens registered on Nov. 8. Lee says the potential fraud was discovered as her office was entering Election Day registrations into the statewide voter database.
