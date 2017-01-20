Gear Up and Healthy Youth Action Team...

Gear Up and Healthy Youth Action Team partner to provide community-wide Reality Town

The Healthy Youth Action Team, a coalition of the Laramie County Community Partnership, in partnership with GEAR UP, would like to invite Cheyenne youth ages 14 to 21 to attend a community-wide Reality Town. High Schoolers and young adults will be able to participate in a real time game of "Life."

