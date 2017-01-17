CRMC discusses "Human Trafficking"

CRMC discusses "Human Trafficking"

For January "Human Trafficking Awareness Month," Cheyenne Regional Medical Center wanted to discuss the issue not only on a global scale, but in Laramie County, as well. According to the Polaris Project, 68% of victims are trapped in forced labor, 26% of them are children, and 55% are women and girls.

