CRMC discusses 150th anniversary celebration

Monday Jan 9

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center invites community members to its 150th anniversary celebration on January 11, 4-7 p.m., in the hospital's main lobby, 214 East 23rd St. "Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has a long and proud history of serving Laramie County, southeast Wyoming and the surrounding region," said Patrick Madigan, CRMC's interim chief executive officer. "It's a heritage we are extremely proud of, and one that we invite our community to help us celebrate."

