CRMC announces intent to seek affiliation
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's Board of Trustees voted January 27 to advise the Laramie County Board of Commissioners that the health system plans to release a formal proposal seeking affiliation, in the form of a management services agreement, with a larger health system that meets criteria developed with the help of community members, employees and medical providers.
