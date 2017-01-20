CRMC announces intent to seek affilia...

CRMC announces intent to seek affiliation

Monday Jan 30 Read more: KGWN

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center's Board of Trustees voted January 27 to advise the Laramie County Board of Commissioners that the health system plans to release a formal proposal seeking affiliation, in the form of a management services agreement, with a larger health system that meets criteria developed with the help of community members, employees and medical providers.

