City's Urban Forestry to hold Emerald Ash Borer Informational Meeting

The City's Urban Forestry Division will hold an Emerald Ash Borer Informational Meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 at the Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. The meeting will be held in the Cottonwood Room. Several organizations will be in attendance to talk about the Emerald Ash Borer and how it can devastate a community.

