Capitol renovation lawsuit thrown out by Cheyenne judge

A state judge has dismissed a lawsuit contesting how a $300 million project to renovate the Wyoming Capitol is being managed, but one of the people who sued said the decision will be appealed. In dismissing the lawsuit filed last year by former state Rep. Gerald Gay, of Casper, and Karl Allred, of Evanston, Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers sided in her ruling last week with attorneys for the state who contended the two men lacked standing to sue over the matter.

