Capitol renovation lawsuit thrown out by Cheyenne judge
A state judge has dismissed a lawsuit contesting how a $300 million project to renovate the Wyoming Capitol is being managed, but one of the people who sued said the decision will be appealed. In dismissing the lawsuit filed last year by former state Rep. Gerald Gay, of Casper, and Karl Allred, of Evanston, Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers sided in her ruling last week with attorneys for the state who contended the two men lacked standing to sue over the matter.
Laramie County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16)
|Jul '16
|Cowboy balls
|2
|Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|1
|Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Brain Fart
|1
|Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Smitty
|1
|Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Babankwara
|2
|Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Jacoby
|2
