2017 tax preparation changes to know about

Monday Jan 23 Read more: KGWN

Tax season has arrived and there are a couple of changes to look out for this time around. If you are claiming an earned income tax credit or an additional child credit you will not receive a return until after February 27th even if you filed today.

