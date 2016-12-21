Letter: Another investigation for Chaffetz
In the Dec. 1 article, "Wyoming Supreme Court: OK to charge to see public records," in this case emails from Laramie County School District No. 1 board members, a dissenting justice was reported to have said: "Much of the work to produce the emails was caused by the board members' use of personal email addresses, where official and perhaps sensitive information could have been commingled with personal communications."
