Laramie County Sheriff's Office donat...

Laramie County Sheriff's Office donates quilts to the Cheyenne VA

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: KGWN

The 23 quilts are special because they were made by Laramie County inmates and were donated as part of a program for Veterans in our Residential Rehab Treatment Program. The eight to 10-week Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program is designed for Veterans who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and/or Substance Abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laramie County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lazydays RV Event-Bronco's Stadium (Apr '16) Jul '16 Cowboy balls 2
News Trump's 'voterless' election myth (Apr '16) Apr '16 Wholly Silicon Wafer 1
News Ted Cruz dominates Wyoming GOP county delegate ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Le Jimbo 4
News Body Found East Of Cheyenne (Feb '15) Feb '15 Brain Fart 1
News Former Legislator announces he will run for Che... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Smitty 1
News Story Corps comes to Cheyenne (Jul '13) Jul '13 Babankwara 2
Beyond The Secret Door - New Book Release Fall ... (Oct '12) Oct '12 Jacoby 2
See all Laramie County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laramie County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,321 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC